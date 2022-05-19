Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally walked the red carpet of the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival and boy she served elegance. The Bollywood actress made her red carpet appearance this year in a black voluminous gown with dramatic flowery accents one sleeve and other part of the dress. For the unaware, her couture was from the house of Dolce and Gabbana. Not to miss, her impactful makeup. Check it out. Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Painting the Town Pink in Her First Look from the Gala Event (View Pics).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Pageant Buzz (@globalpageantbuzz)

Here's a Closer Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)