Deepika Padukone's Cannes wardrobe was no less than a dream. Each outfit that the actress wore made heads turn on the red carpet. Now, bidding adieu to the 75th edition of the festival, Deepika opted for a saree to stun everyone once again. She wore a ruffled white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and accessorised her saree with a statement pearl necklace and round stud earrings. For her makeup. she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and contoured cheeks and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Deepika Padukone Shares Heartwarming ‘Period Story’ To Raise Awareness.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

