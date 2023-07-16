Deepika Padukone has joined the Barbie Core trend with her latest fashion statement. The actress turned heads as she donned a pink top and shorts, exuding super chic vibes. Completing her stylish ensemble, Deepika added a cool black cap and white shoes, elevating her overall look. Keeping her hair open, she embraced a casual yet glamorous appeal. Deepika opted for a mesmerising smokey eye makeup, adding a touch of allure to her appearance. Deepika Padukone Is the Perfect Boss Lady As She Poses for Time Magazine’s Cover Page in Pantsuit (View Pics and Video).
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
