Deepika Padukone features in Cartier's jewellery event that happened in Madrid. The Bollywood queen who stole the show at Cannes 2022 appeared for the French brand's exhibition of their latest jewellery collection, called Beautés De Monde. Deepika oozed oomph in the white gown that looked absolutely stunning with the brand's statement neckpiece. Take a look at this angelic beauty who flaunted her toned physique in a plunging neck gown. Deepika Padukone, Rami Malek and Yasmine Sabri Stylishly Pose at Event in Madrid (Watch Video)

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Look at Cartier's Beautés De Monde:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

