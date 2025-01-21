Kai Madison Trump, daughter of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of Donald Trump, stunned in two separate looks at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Kai absolutely slays in a strapless navy blue outfit featuring cutouts, beaded embellishments, a sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, a thigh-high slit, and a flowy skirt. She completes the look with chic heels, a watch, bracelets, a necklace, dainty earrings, and a white clutch bag. That’s not all! Kai effortlessly stole the spotlight in a shimmery champagne gold gown featuring breathtakingly gorgeous embroidery, a plunging neckline, a structured corset, and a front slit. She paired the look with strappy heels, a necklace with a heart pendant, bracelets, a watch, and dangling earrings. In both her looks, her hair and makeup game are on point, finishing each look with finesse. View Kai’s pictures and video below. Melania Trump Embraces American Fashion for the Inaugural Ceremony.

Kai Trump Slays at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Class is back 👊🏻 Kai Trump at Inagural Ball pic.twitter.com/CMN8lRa4x1 — Warrior Jay (@S0JTF) January 21, 2025

Kai Trump (Photo Credits: Instagram)

