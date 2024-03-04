Kareena Kapoor made a statement with her ethnic fashion choices at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. On the first day of the celebrations, she wore a beautiful lavender saree adorned with mirrors and sequins, paired with an off-shoulder blouse in a matching hue. For another event, Kareena dazzled in a stunning silver sequinned saree, complemented by a sleeveless blouse. Adding to her style repertoire, she rocked a gold ensemble with a matching jacket for yet another occasion, accessorising with a chunky ornate necklace and a gold clutch bag. Kareena looked absolutely stunning in each and every one of her outfits, captivating everyone with her impeccable style. Good Newwz Reunion! Kiara Advani Dances With Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Rocks a Lavender Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor in a Shimmery Silver Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Rocks a Gold Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor in a Golden Outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: X)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)