Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been an exquisite fashionista whose style quotient remains unparalleld! The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared inside pictures ahead of Ganpati Visarjan and we can't stop gushing over her chic looks and ethnic fashion statement. Kareena opted for a multi-coloured kurta which featured orange, black, blue patterns and kaftan-like sleeves. Her silver earrings, minimal make-up and hair tied in a bun gave her a neat look for the festive fashion. Her stylish ensemble set a comfy vibe and made her OOTD look charming and exuberant! She posed for the Instagram pics with son Jeh Ali Khan sitting on her lap and looking at the snap. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor's Recent Traditional Looks That We're Eyeing!

View Pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Son Jeh for Ganpati Celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

