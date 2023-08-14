Kim Kardashian has shared some stylish pictures of her on social media in an all-pink catsuit. The American media personality took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a pink floral catsuit styled with matching heels. Kim opted for a nude make-up look with kohled eyes and mascara-laden lashes. She accessorised the look with diamond studded drop earrings. Kim Kardashian looks stunning in her middle-parted straight hair look. "When you don’t sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice [sic]," Kim Kardashian captioned the stylish Instagram post. Lionel Messi’s Free-Kick Goal on Inter Miami Debut in Leagues Cup 2023 Leaves Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and David Beckham and His Family in Awe! (Watch Video).

Here's Kim Kardashian's Style:

