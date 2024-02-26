When Kylie Jenner, the ultimate fashion influencer, backs a trend, you can bet it's going to take the world by storm! Recently, she lit up Instagram by flaunting her go-to black trench coat, featuring fierce thigh-high slits revealing her toned thighs and a chic black leather belt. Completing the look with sleek black pumps, her makeup boasted playful shades of red and pink on her lips, cheeks, and eyes, adding a touch of glamour. With her long hair flowing freely, she exuded effortless charm, leaving everyone swooning for more. Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Hot-Bod in Daring Sheer White Ruffle Dress and Lingerie Underneath (View Pics).

View Kylie Jenner Donning a Black Trench Coat Here:

(Image Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Rocks a Trench Coat With Thigh High Slits

Kylie Jenner in a Black Trench Coat:

(Image Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner in a Black Trench Coat

Kylie Makes a Stylish Statement in a Black Trench Coat:

(Image Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Makes a Stylish Statement in a Black Trench Coat

Kylie Jenner Wears a Black Trench Coat:

(Image Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Wears a Black Trench Coat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)