Priyanka Chopra has been serving major fashion goals and one just clearly can’t get over her glamorous avatars. The Citadel star attended a Bulgari event in Rome for which she stunned in a white feathery gown. The global icon exuded glam in this white gown with plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, long sleeves with feather trim and a dramatic train. Her high pigtails undoubtedly grabbed eyeballs. Priyanka completed her look with chic makeup, statement neckpiece and white stilettoes. Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya Serve Top-Notch Fashion at Hotel Launch Event in Rome (Watch Videos).

Priyanka Chopra In Rome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

