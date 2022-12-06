Priyanka Chopra's latest post on Instagram screams glamour. As the global icon looked hot while posing for paps in a show-stopping gown with shrug at an event in Dubai. The actress opted for a cleavage flashing fuchsia pink dress for a BVLGARI event and we are impressed. Not to miss, her statement diamond neckpiece and earrings. Priyanka Chopra Chills in Sexy Monokini on a Yacht, Shares Pics From Her Dubai Getaway!

Priyanka Chopra in Dubai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

