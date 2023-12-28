Actress Shruti Haasan captivated fans with her regal appearance in a brown and golden saree, showcasing her elegance in the latest Instagram pictures. Donning a saree with a golden border and a shimmery full-sleeved blouse, she styled her hair in a side partition, leaving it open. Haasan opted for a glamorous makeup look, sporting nude lips complemented by bold kohl-lined eyes, creating a flawless overall appearance. Shruti Haasan Denies Marriage Rumours After Orry Mentions Being Good Friends With Her 'Husband' During His AMA Sesh (View Posts).

See Shruti Haasan's Latest Instagram Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

