Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is gearing up for her highly anticipated Bollywood debut later this year. As the release of her film draws near, Suhana has already made a name for herself as a popular celebrity on Instagram. Recently, she delighted her dedicated fans by sharing a new picture of herself in a stunning saree. In the photo, Suhana Khan was accompanied by her cousin Alia Chhiba and another girl. Suhana effortlessly stole the spotlight in a captivating red saree, complemented by a matching sleeveless blouse. With her signature makeup and hair untied, she perfected her look. The addition of a simple yet elegant red bindi and traditional earrings added the finishing touches to her ensemble. Suhana Khan Is Learning Ballet, Shares Glimpse From Her Practising Session (View Pic).