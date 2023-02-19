Sunny Leone and fashion go hand-in-hand. The diva who's always serving glam, did not disappoint with her latest photoshoot. Well, as in new pics on Insta, the actress can be seen looking gorg in a cropped feathery silver sequined blouse paired with floor-length bodycon skirt. Not to miss, her red lip shade and stunning hairdo. 5 Pics That Prove that Shamita Shetty is Obsessed with Prints!

Fashionable Pics of Sunny Leone:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)