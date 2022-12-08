Uorfi Javed has returned with yet another funky and out of the box outfit. This time the fashionista showed off her curves in a green mesh bodysuit covering her from the tip of her toes all the way to her face. Underneath she wore a green lacy bra and underwear paired with a golden choker. Uorfi Javed Covers Her Assets With Red Tape and Shares Video of Her Bold Avatar on Instagram.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)