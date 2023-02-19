Social media influencer and queen of DIY fashion, Urfi Javed, does not give two hoots about ‘log kya kahenge’ (what will people say). And it’s very evident from her increasingly ‘outrageous’ Instagram posts. Urfi (also spelt Uorfi) knows what works best for her as a content creator, and in her case, it’s the shock factor on her followers’ part. The shock of seeing the model-actress-artist in scantily-clad outfits. In her latest post, the 25-year-old is donning turquoise lingerie and is seen covering her nipples with her hands. She captioned the XXX-tra hot video, writing, “work up like this.” The post has garnered almost 1.75 lakh likes so far. Of course, some naysayers are trolling and shaming Urfi over her outfit choice, but as we said before, Urfi is determined to make her content work, and the girl is definitely winning!

Watch Urfi Javed XXX-Tra Hot Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

