Happy April! Another month went by, and here we wake up to April 1. Well, the first day of the month is all about fun, blessings, and devotions, as there are many events and festivals lined up on today's calendar date. Not only, April Fool's Day, today marks other important observances too, such as Maundy Thursday, National Burrito Day, and more. Check out the list of April 1, holidays, festivals and events.

List of April 1, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

Odisha Day

Bank's Holiday

April Fools' Day

Maundy Thursday

International Fun at Work Day

Major League Baseball Opening Day

National Burrito Day

Edible Book Festival

Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action

International Tatting Day

Reading is Funny Day

Boomer Bonus Days

National Atheist Day

Library Snap Shot Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)