On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi 2021, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to wish his fans and followers. The 78-year-old posted a picture of the Vithoba Temple, officially known as Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir along with a devotional message.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet:

T 3973 - 🌷ओम नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय🌷 आषाढ मास, शुद्ध एकादशी , मंगळवार , दि 20जुलै २०२१, श्री विठ्ठल रखुमाई मंदिर, शीव, sion-west, mumbai 400022 India pic.twitter.com/urS0BwSVcS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)