Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath actively participated in the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, performing the "Aarti" alongside other priests. A video shared by news agency ANI captures the vibrant scene as CM Yogi, and other priests participate in the traditional ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali 2023. The Deepotsav event showcases Ayodhya illuminated with lights, creating a captivating spectacle as the Chief Minister contributes to the spiritual ambience. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: CM Yogi Adityanath Participates in Rajabhishek, Sets the Stage for Festivities (Watch Video).

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023

#WATCH | UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'Aarti' during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/o8yNHOhC83 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

