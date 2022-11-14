Monday, 14 November, is observed as Children's Day 2022 across India to pay homage to the country's greatest leader and First Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The annual event is celebrated to raise and boost awareness and bring up the country's future. To spread the importance of the day, netizens took to Twitter to post Happy Children's Day 2022 quotes, videos, images, wishes and sayings dedicated to the kids who are the hands by which we take hold of heaven. Children’s Day 2022 Greetings: Send Images, WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Bal Diwas on November 14 in India.

Children's Day 2022 Tweets

Happy Children's Day 2022 Messages

Children's Day 2022 Wishes

Children's Day 2022 HD Wallpapers

Children's Day 2022 Videos

Children’s Day 2022 Greetings From Teachers: Send These Happy Bal Diwas Wishes to Your Students

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)