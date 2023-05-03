On the 11th day of the annual Chithirai festival, devotees thronged at Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The festival commemorates Meenakshi Amman (Goddess Parvati) and Lord Shiva's wedding, which is a important component of the Madurai Chithirai Festival. Mahashivratri 2023: Devotees Throng Lord Shiva Temples to Seek Blessings, ‘Bhasma Aarti’ Performed at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple (See Pics and Video).

Devotees Throng Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple

#WATCH | A large number of devotees thronged Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on the 11th day of the annual ‘Chithirai’ festival pic.twitter.com/WjpAPO5d8e — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)