Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its 54th Raising Day and lauded the role its personnel play in furthering India's safety. One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings. CISF Raising Day 2023 Wishes: Greetings, SMS, Messages, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Stickers To Mark the 54th Anniversary of CISF Foundation.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes CISF on Raising Day 2023:

On their Raising Day, best wishes to all @CISFHQrs personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure. The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook. pic.twitter.com/yo7OkdpbuN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)