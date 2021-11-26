India is celebrating Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas today, on November 26. On this day, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949 which came into force on January 26, 1950. The constitution is the most important document for the country. People took to Twitter to extend their wishes on the occasion. Scroll down to read tweets.

Twitteratis Extend Wishes on Constitution Day:

This #ConstitutionDay marks the 72nd year of framing our Constitution by visionaries of modern India. Let us always abide by and defend these fundamental principles of conduct & governance given to us by the founding fathers of our nation. pic.twitter.com/YYYlZynRvC — Inderbir Singh Bolaria (@IBSBolaria) November 26, 2021

Constitution Is The Backbone Of Country:

Happy Constitution Day!:

Happy Constitution Day to all. On the occasion of Constitution Day, I wish that we always make good citizens of India who respect and follow the constitution. Justice, liberty, equality, fraternity. May our dream of a new tomorrow come true for us.#Constitution_Day2021 pic.twitter.com/xJVaGmyRim — Lavkush Kumar(lav) (@it_s01lav) November 26, 2021

Constitution Day Wishes:

Upholding Values of Constitution:

On #ConstitutionDay let's pledge to strongly affirm the values of justice, liberty, equality & fraternity in our public & personal lives.#संविधान_दिवस #संविधानदिवस pic.twitter.com/gCd86CdGK9 — Abhishek Pathak (@AbhishekGPathak) November 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)