India is celebrating Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas  today, on November 26.  On this day, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949 which came into force on January 26, 1950. The constitution is the most important document for the country. People took to Twitter to extend their wishes on the occasion. Scroll down to read tweets.

Twitteratis Extend Wishes on Constitution Day:

Constitution Is The Backbone Of Country: 

Happy Constitution Day!:

Constitution Day Wishes:

Upholding Values of Constitution:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)