Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 on September 10 (Friday), keywords such as Dagdusheth Ganpati Live Darshan, Dagdusheth Ganpati photo, Dagdusheth Ganpati murti images, Dagdusheth Ganpati online darshan and more have taken over the internet. Dagdusheth Ganpati or the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati in Pune is one of the most famous Ganesha idols in Maharashtra. Every year, it holds celebrations in its own temple which is also visited by thousands of devotees, including the state ministers and celebrities. So, if you want to witness the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 at the most revered temple, you can watch the live darshan or catch their online streaming on their official website itself.

Dagdusheth Ganpati Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)