Divine Mercy Day is also known as Feast of the Divine Mercy which marks the end of the octave of Easter and will be celebrated on the 24th of April, this year. The Christian observance commemorates the apparition of St. Faustina with Lord Jesus Christ who asked her to spread the message of his great mercy toward the world. Pope John Paul II canonized St. Faustina on April 30, 2000. As we observe the Divine Mercy Day on the second Sunday of Easter, we have curated HD images, greetings, verses and quotes from the Holy Bible, messages, wishes and SMS for your loved ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Day of Divine Mercy Sunday 2022 Devote Yourself to the Lord of Divinity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Divine Mercy Sunday 2022. The Lord Is Good to All; He Has Compassion on All He Has Made. – Psalm 145:9

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Then Approach God’s Throne of Grace With Confidence, so That We May Receive Mercy and Find Grace to Help Us in Our Time of Need. – Hebrews 4:16

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Divine Mercy Day Ask for Forgiveness for All Your Sins and Remember Whatever You Do At Last Only Goodness Wins.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pray for Mercy and Let the Soul Purify Accept Yourself Without Asking Why.

