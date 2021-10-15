Rangoli designs are one of the trending topics on Dussehra 2021. And this should not come as any surprise as Dussehra celebrations have always been grand with people decorating their houses, gorging on delicious food and visiting nearby events to watch Ravan Dahan (burning of effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna). So here's a collection of beautiful rangoli designs with flowers and coloured powder, which are not only easy to make but will also look spectacular. Dussehra 2021 Date & Ravan Dahan Time: When Is Vijay Muhurat? Know Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Related to Vijayadashami.

Simple Dussehra Rangoli Design

Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Dussehra 2021

Creative Ravan Dahan Rangoli Designs For Vijayadashami 2021

Latest Dussehra Rangoli Design

