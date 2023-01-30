Nathuram Vinayak Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948. India observes his death anniversary as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day every year. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Bapu promoted peace and brotherhood throughout the nation and was the most prominent personality in the Indian freedom struggle for independence from British Rule. He was also called the Father of the Nation and was known for his non-violent and peaceful forms of resistance worldwide. Gandhi Punyatithi is also observed as Sarvodaya Diwas to pay homage to all those who sacrificed their lives to make India an independent nation. On Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary in 2023, share these Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as quotes, messages and sayings with everyone. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Date, Martyrs' Day History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Father of the Nation on His Death Anniversary.

Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: An Ounce of Patience Is Worth More Than a Tonne of Preaching. – Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: See the Good in People and Help Them. – Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: The Weak Can Never Forgive. Forgiveness Is the Attribute of the Strong. – Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Happiness Is When What You Think, What You Say, and What You Do Are in Harmony. – Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Sayings (File Image)

Image Reads: A Man Is But a Product of His Thoughts. What He Thinks, He Becomes. – Mahatma Gandhi

