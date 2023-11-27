To commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday, November 27, the sacred shrine Golden Temple has been decked up. The holy celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurpurab, commemorates the birthdate of Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru of Sikhism. Since it marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the man who founded Sikhism, it is an essential day in Sikhism. The event is well-known for its intense devotion, spiritual get-togethers, and hymns recited from the sacred book of Sikhism, the Guru Granth Sahib. On the auspicious occasion, watch shabad kirtan live from Amritsar's Golden Temple in Punjab. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Celebration: Golden Temple Illuminated on Occasion of Gurpurab (Watch Video).

Watch Shabad Kirtan in the Golden Temple on Occasion of Gurpurab

