Guru Purnima 2022 will be observed on July 13, Wednesday. The day marks the commemoration of the great Saint Veda Vyasa on his birth anniversary. While Guru Purnima is celebrated across different states, it holds special significance in Maharashtra’s Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust of Shirdi. Shirdi is famous for Sai Baba who is known to have spent his life in this small village. On this day, Sai Baba is revered as a spiritual guru who is worshipped through sacred celebrations which involve aartis, palki yatra and recitation of Sai Satcharita (Sai Baba's biography). So, if you're looking forward to indulge in Guru Purnima Utsav 2022 in Shirdi, take a look at the invitation to get complete details of the festivities below! Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Photos, Facebook Status Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS for Vyasa Purnima

Watch Video to Get Complete Details About Guru Purnima Utsav 2022 in Shirdi, Maharashtra:

Gurupournima 2022https://t.co/UfxURGHcc0 — Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi (@SSSTShirdi) July 11, 2022

