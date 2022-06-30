CA Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 1 July, to mark the 74th foundation anniversary of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The annual event is observed by honouring the esteemed body and acknowledging the work of all the Chartered Accountants who provide professional financial services to businesses. The origin of the Chartered Accountants (CA) as a profession can be found in the period before the country's independence. Check out our collection of messages, HD wallpapers, images, wishes, and quotes as we celebrate the national occasion. CA Day or Chartered Accountants' Day 2022: Date, Significance & History of the Day That Celebrates Chartered Accountants in India.

Chartered Accountants Day 2022 Greetings

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Chartered Accountants Are the Ones Who Create Economies, Create Finances to Rely on And Create Opportunities to Grow! Happy CA Day.

Quotes To Mark CA Day 2022

CA Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Wish Reads: It Is a Day of Pride, Joy And Celebration for Every Chartered Accountant! Wishing You a Happy CA Day.

Happy Chartered Accountants Day 2022

CA Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Quote Reads: It Is Certainly a Great Honor to Be a CA Because You Are Contributing in So Many Ways Toward the Growth and Strength of Your Country. Happy CA Day to You.

Good Wishes For CA Day 2022

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: CA Day Is a Celebration of All the Hard Work and Commitment Chartered Accountants Put Into Their Work and Help the Country Prosper.

CA Day 2022 Thoughts

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chartered Accountants Are the Ones Who Play an Important Role in Helping the Businesses and Economies Shine! Thank You so Much To All The Diligent CAs on the Event of CA Day.

CA Day 2022 Greetings: Send Wishes, HD Images, Quotes & SMS To Celebrate Chartered Accountants’ Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)