Pana Sankranti, also celebrated as Odia New Year is observed as the first day of the Odia calendar. The occasion is also referred to as Maha Vishuba Sankranti which is a regional public holiday in the Indian state of Odisha. Pana Sankranti historically marked the changing of the year by the sun moving from Pieces to Aries. Pana Sankranti 2022 is observed on Thursday, 14th April 2022. In the Odia tradition, this day is believed to be the birthday of the Hindu deity Hanuman. Have a look at our collection of Odia New Year 2022 greetings, Happy Pana Sankranti messages, quotes, Happy Pana Sankranti 2022 HD images, sayings, WhatsApp status and Facebook status below. Pana Sankranti 2022 in Odisha: Date, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Maha Vishuba Sankranti or Odia New Year.

Pana Sankranti 2022 Messages

Pana Sankranti 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Let This New Year Be One, Where All Your Dreams Come Alive, So With a Delightful Heart, Put a Start to This Year Anew! Happy Pana Sankranti 2022.

Happy Pana Sankranti WhatsApp SMS

Pana Sankranti 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Aao Milakar Jashn Manaayen, Pana Sankranti 2022 ka, Bhed-Bhaav Ko Tyaag Karen, Banaayen Paryaavaran Shaanti ka! Happy Odia New Year!

Odia New Year 2022 Images

Pana Sankranti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Here's Sending You Warm Greetings And Love For New Beginnings! Happy Pana Sankranti 2022

Pana Sankranti Facebook Status

Pana Sankranti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Nua Barsa Asila Nei Ujala Kholijau Apananka Kismat, ra Tala Sabubele Rahu Mehban Uparbala. Happy Odia New Year 2022!

Pana Sankranti Quotes

Pana Sankranti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Pana Sankranti 2022 Ra Subha Kamana! Happy New Odia Year!

Pana Sankranti 2022 Wishes: HD Images, Quotes, Messages & Greetings To Celebrate the Odia New Year

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)