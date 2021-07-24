Parents' Day 2021 will be celebrated on July 25. Every year, the fourth Sunday in July is observed as National Parents' Day in the United States of America. Meanwhile, June 1 is proclaimed as "Global Day of Parents" by the United Nations as a mark of appreciation for parents' commitment towards their children. In India, Parents' Worship Day, known as Matru Pitru Poojan Diwas, is celebrated on February 14. To celebrate Parents' Day 2021, here's a bunch of Happy Parents' Day 2021 greetings, Parents' Day wishes, Parents' Day Facebook status, quotes about parents, Parents' Day GIFs, and so much more that you can send to your loving mother and father.

Happy Parents' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mom and Dad, Thank You for the Greatest Gift of All, the Gift of Unconditional Love. Happy Parent’s Day!

Happy Parents' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Parent’s Day to You, Mom and Dad! You Two Are the Coolest Parents I Have Ever Seen and Thank God You Are Mine!

Happy Parents' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for Giving Me a Life Full of Happiness and Dreams. You Are So Special to Me. Happy Parent’s Day Dad!

Happy Parents' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Lovely Parents, It Is a Blessing To Be Born in This Amazing Family and Having You Two in My Life. Happy Parent’s Day to You!

Happy Parents' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Parent’s Day, Mama and Papa! You Two Are the Reason for My Happiness and the Motivation Behind My Success. Thank You for Everything!

Happy Parents' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Mother and Father, Thank You for Always Taking Care of Me and Fulfilling My Every Little Need. I Couldn’t Be Luckier! Happy Parent’s Day!

Parents' Day GIF Greetings

Parents’ Day 2021 Messages: Wish Your Mother and Father With WhatsApp Greetings, Quotes & HD Images

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)