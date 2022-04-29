Juma’a tul Wida celebrates the end of the fasting month and is observed on the last Friday of Ramadan (Ramzan), annually. The Muslim observance is marked across the country with religious fervour when families offer prayers, recite the Quran and seek Allah's divine blessings and donate goods and other essential items to the poor. In Islam, Friday is the most remarkable day for worship and other noble deeds. People greet each other as Alvida Jumma Mubarak on this day. We have also curated Jumma Tul Wida 2022 wishes, WhatsApp status messages, quotes, photos and sayings in Hindi. When Is Jamat ul-Vida 2022 in India? Know Date, Jumu’atul-Wida Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Last Friday of the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan.

WhatsApp Status Reads: Wah Ramzan Teri Ruksat Ko Salam. Jate Jate Asman Ko B Rula Diya, Alvida Alvida Mah-E-Ramzan.

Whatsapp Status Reads As Ramadan Departs From Us Yet Again, We Pray To See It Again Next Year. I Hope Our Prayers, Fasts and All the Good Deeds Are Accepted and Rewarded Generously. I Pray All Our Sins Are Forgiven. Alvida Jumma Mubarak!

Facebook Status Reads With Ramzan, the Gates of the Heaven Are Opened and Dua Is Accepted, Use It Against Your Problems. Alvida Jumma Mubarak

