Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu is celebrated in mid-October which refers to the sowing season in Assam. Kati Bihu 2022 falls on October 18, Tuesday. It is also called Kongali Bihu because of the less availability of grains during this time of the year which also marks the relocation time of rice saplings. On this festive day, people light the lamp near the Tulsi plant in the courtyard to worship Tulsi Mata for a good harvest in the upcoming season. As you observe Kati Bihu, share WhatsApp messages, festive quotes, HD images and SMS to your relatives and friends. Get Happy Kati Bihu 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free download online.

Happy Kati Bihu 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

Kati Bihu 2022 Wishes

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Messages for Kati Bihu 2022

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

Kongali Bihu 2022 Quotes

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

Happy Kati Bihu Posters

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)