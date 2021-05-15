Each day in the calendar has got different events, festivals, memorable days and more observed by people across the world. In the middle of a pandemic, the observation of major events sure has gone virtual, but it brings everyone together, as they share hope, positivity and healing through greetings. So which day is today? May 15 have a lot of events including International Day of Families, National Armed Forces Day in US, International Astronomy Day, among others.

List of May 15, 2021, Holidays, Festivals, and Events in Today's Calendar Date

International Day of Families

National Armed Forces Day in US

International Astronomy Day

National Chocolate Chip Day 2021 in United States

Peace Officers Memorial Day

World Whisky Day

