In a display of communal harmony, members of the Muslims community welcomed the world-famous Rath Yatra to begin from Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad today. A video, shared by news agency ANI, a group of Muslims are seen welcoming the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. The Ratha Yatra festival celebrated in Ahmedabad is considered to be the second biggest Rath Yatra in India after the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra. Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Live Streaming Online: Watch LIVE Broadcast of The Sacred Shri Jagannath Ratha Jatra Festival From Puri on Gujarati News Channel.

Muslims Welcome Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 in Ahmedabad:

