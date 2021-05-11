Happy National Technology Day 2021! The day is observed on May 11 in India. The day is an observance in remembrance of the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in 1989. It's the success of Operation Shakthi that made India a nuclear state. As we observe National Technology Day 2021, netizens share National Technology Day HD Images and quotes to celebrate the observance.

Netizens Share National Technology Day 2021 Wishes & Greetings:

National Technology Day 2021

Happy National Technology Day 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)