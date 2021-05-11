Happy National Technology Day 2021! The day is observed on May 11 in India. The day is an observance in remembrance of the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in 1989. It's the success of Operation Shakthi that made India a nuclear state. As we observe National Technology Day 2021, netizens share National Technology Day HD Images and quotes to celebrate the observance.

Netizens Share National Technology Day 2021 Wishes & Greetings:

On this day in 1998, under the leadership of former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, India conducted successful nuclear tests in Pokhran. On #NationalTechnologyDay, I salute our scientists for their superior contribution in building #Aatmanirbhar & digitalized India. pic.twitter.com/2LJ1DaV0WF — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) May 11, 2021

National Technology Day 2021

On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those engineers and scientists in the field of science and technology. It was on May 11, 1998 India had its breakthrough moment when it successfully test-fired the Shakti-I nuclear missile at Pokhran Test. #NationalTechnologyDay pic.twitter.com/87F6loH4vt — Anita Subhadarshini (@AnitaSubhadars1) May 11, 2021

Happy National Technology Day 2021

Leveraging the use of technology in these current times has become critical to fighting the pandemic crisis. On this day, honouring scientists, researchers, innovators & technologists who are harnessing technology & working on the fore to defeat #Covid.#NationalTechnologyDay pic.twitter.com/Uj10KMZs4L — YASH🇮🇳 (@__mr_singh_____) May 11, 2021

