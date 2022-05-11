National Technology Day celebrates the achievements of scientists, researchers, engineers and all others involved in ideating, innovating and facilitating the dissemination of scientific knowledge. The annual observance started in the year 1999 when then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as a day of significant achievement for India. The day marks the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998. To observe the day, have a look at some of the interesting quotes and sayings on science and tech that will either inspire you or amaze you!

Quotes On National Technology Day 2022

What new technology does is create new opportunities to do a job that customers want done. – Tim O’Reilly

Any sufficiently advanced technology is equivalent to magic. - Arthur C. Clarke

Technology like art is a soaring exercise of the human imagination. – Daniel Bell

It's not a faith in technology. It's faith in people. - Steve Jobs, Co-founder of Apple

It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity. - Albert Einstein

The great growling engine of change – technology. – Alvin Toffler

The technology you use impresses no one. The experience you create with it is everything. – Sean Gerety

