Search engine giant Google wished Happy New Year 2024 with some ‘sparkle and shine’ via its latest festive Doodle on Monday, January 1, 2024. Sharing the Doodle on its official X account, Google wrote, “Here's to the last dance of 2023! Today's #GoogleDoodle brings some sparkle and shine to start off the New Year right.” New Year's Eve 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Wishes Happy NYE As The Countdown to New Year 2024 Begins.

New Year's Day 2024 Google Doodle

Here's to the last dance of 2023! Today's #GoogleDoodle brings some sparkle and shine to start off New Year right 🪩 —> https://t.co/m2jxdWCHjm pic.twitter.com/HfG5hnT4Ub — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) December 31, 2023

