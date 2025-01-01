We are officially in the year 2025, and millions around the world are celebrating the first day of a brand new year. One of New York’s most iconic New Year’s celebrations is the ball drop at Times Square on New Year’s Eve, which is an annual tradition. After much anticipation, the moment finally arrived, and it was nothing short of spectacular. Millions rang in 2025 as the ball descended over Times Square, and confetti rained down on the vibrant crowd gathered to witness the event. Dazzling fireworks lit up the night sky, adding to the spectacle and marking a grand start to the new year. Watch the videos of New York’s Times Square ball drop event below. New Year's Eve Ball Drop Live Streaming From New York's Times Square: Know Date, Timing and Where To Watch Live Telecast of Times Square Ball Drop Celebrations.

Times Square Ball Drop Event

🚨#BREAKING: 2025 has officially arrived in the east coast as Millions Celebrate in Time Square 📌#Manhattan | #Newyorkl The eagerly anticipated moment has finally arrived! Right now, millions of people are celebrating in a rain soaked Times Square, in the heart of Midtown… pic.twitter.com/KYNYLs0Q8y — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 1, 2025

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

The New York ball drop on New Year’s Day is a breathtaking sight every single year! #HappyNewYear #NewYear2025 pic.twitter.com/zoEuzudKb2 — Good Trouble 🇺🇸 (@MUYK22) January 1, 2025

Times Square Rings in new Year 2025 With Ball Drop

🎇🇺🇸 | NOW - NEW YEAR 2025: Times Square rings in the New Year with the iconic ball drop, welcoming 2025 in grand tradition! 🎊🕛 pic.twitter.com/bqsEnekMiR — REALNEWS (@Serwin81) January 1, 2025

