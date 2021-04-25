It's World Malaria Day 2021 Today!

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 every year.Malaria is a life threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female anopheles' mosquitoes.This year's theme is 'Reaching the zero malaria target'.#WorldMalariaDay2021 pic.twitter.com/Rf62NwaIlj — Tarun Singh Bandral (@bandral_tarun) April 25, 2021

WHO Lists 11 Countries to be Malaria Free

It's #WorldMalariaDay Over the last 2 decades 11 countries have been certified #Malaria free: 🇩🇿 Algeria 🇦🇷 Argentina 🇦🇲 Armenia 🇸🇻 El Salvador 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 🇲🇦 Morocco 🇵🇾 Paraguay 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Together we can #EndMalaria! pic.twitter.com/j92EFtNzdd — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 24, 2021

Together, We Can End Malaria

@WHO marked #WorldMalariaDay to educate and highlight the risk of malaria, a preventable and curable disease. Use insecticide-treated mosquito nets, insect repellents and other preventive measures #defeatmalaria #zeromalaria #IPHQatar @HmcQatar pic.twitter.com/0AihzCLIfu — Institute for Population Health (@IPHQatar) April 25, 2021

