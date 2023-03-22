The holy month of Ramzan is here and the festival has brought joy and hopes across the globe. Amid all of this, the city of London has become the first major city in Europe to host a spectacular light display to mark Ramadan. Taking to Twitter, Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London said, "It’s a true symbol of how our capital celebrates our diversity". Earlier, Khan switched on London's first-ever celebratory Ramadan lights in Piccadilly Circus. The Ramadan light display features 30,000 sustainable lights. As per reports, the iconic West End street will be lit up throughout the festival of Ramadan, which is observed by Muslims, including London's mayor. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?

London Hosts Spectacular Light Display To Mark Ramadan

London is now the first major city in Europe to host a spectacular light display to mark Ramadan. It’s a true symbol of how our capital celebrates our diversity. pic.twitter.com/w2YZMHMW8T — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) March 21, 2023

London Marks the Beginning of Ramadan With Light Show

London is now the first major city in Europe to host a spectacular light display to mark Ramadan. It’s a true symbol of how our capital celebrates our diversity. ☪️✨ pic.twitter.com/NJxJo2wVSK — Rajesh Agrawal (@RajeshAgrawal) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)