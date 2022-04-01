The Muslim holy period of Ramadan will commence on Saturday, 2nd April 2022. It is the most sacred month for the Muslim community and is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. Prophet Mohammed reportedly said, "When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened, and the gates of hell are closed, and the devils are chained." We have compiled Ramadan Kareem greetings, quotes, positive sayings, holy blessings for your loved ones, and SMS below to usher in the auspicious month of fasting and prayers. Ramadan 2022 in India: Start Date, Fasting Rules and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Holy Month.

Ramadan 2022 Messages

Ramadan 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Ramadan Mubarak. May This Auspicious Month of Fasting and Prayers Bring Immense Joy to You and Your Family.

Ramadan Kareem Quotes

Ramadan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Have a Blissful and Prosperous Ramadan. May Allah Show Us the Right Path and Answer Our Prayers

Happy Ramadan 2022 HD Images

Ramadan 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: May Your Sawm Remind You of the Sacrifices Allah Made for Us. Ramadan Kareem

Ramadan Mubarak WhatsApp Status

Ramadan 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: O God, We Ask You for Faith That Doesn’t Fade, Blessings That Do Not Deplete and the Company of Prophet Muhammad. Happy Ramadan 2022

Ramadan Kareem 2022 SMS

Ramadan 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Ramadan Kareem. I Wish You To Be Protected and Blessed by Almighty Allah

Ramadan 2022 Wishes: Quotes, Ramazan Kareem Messages & Images To Celebrate the Holy Month of Fasting

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)