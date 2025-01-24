India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, 2025, with the annual Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation’s cultural diversity and military strength. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the event as the chief guest, while President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag. The Republic Day celebrations will commence at 7:30 AM IST, with the parade starting at 10:00 AM IST. You can watch the live stream on YouTube by searching for “Doordarshan Republic Day.” The event will also be telecasted on Hindi and English news channels. You can also watch the Republic Day Parade 2025 live streaming below. Don’t miss this iconic display of India’s heritage and unity. Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline – Here’s All You Need To Know.

Republic Day Parade 2025: Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)