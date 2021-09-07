Rosh Hashanah 2021 marked the two-day celebration of Jewish New Year 5782 at sundown Monday. This year, Rosh Hashanah is taking place on September 6 to 8. But what is the meaning of 5782? Well, if you follow the Hebrew calendar, you would have to start counting time from year one at the time of its creation. So, this is 5782 years of life’s existence. Refer to Genesis (B’reshith), Chapter 1, Verse 1, where God created the heavens and the earth in the beginning. Well, people are celebrating Jewish New Year 5782 and wishing each other Happy 5782 on Twitter. Check out Rosh Hashanah 2021 wishes, Rosh Hashanah 5782 messages, Rosh Hashanah GIFs, “L’Shana Tova” meaning “for a good year,” and more all over the micro-blogging platform.

Rosh Hashanah and Happy 5782

L’Shana Tova to those celebrating Rosh Hashanah—here’s to a sweet New Year and a happy 5782. pic.twitter.com/8LhCmCItXM — Representative Snyder (@RepLizSnyder) September 7, 2021

Happy Rosh Hashanah 5782

For those who celebrate, happy 5782‼️✡️ pic.twitter.com/EpX8mpKxJG — Susan Kurka (@susan_kurka) September 6, 2021

May The New Year 5782 Bring Happiness to Your and Your Loved Ones

#HappyRoshHashanah Happy Jewish New Year to all. May the year 5782 bring joy, light, health, happiness, and love to all of you. שנה אובה pic.twitter.com/fiwjRDACmb — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 7, 2021

Have a Safe, Healthy, Happy, and Peaceful 5782

Let There Be Happiness All Around

From my family to yours, shanah tovah u'metukah. May 5782 be a happy, healthy, and sweet new year — happy Rosh Hashanah. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) September 6, 2021

Let's Have a Sweet New Year 5782

happy 5782. let's make it a sweet year. pic.twitter.com/VviFgXw2Dz — (((trash bat))) (@antifragilecard) September 7, 2021

Happy Jewish New Year 5782

Shana Tova! All the best for 5782 Happy New year ! 🍯🍎#shofar pic.twitter.com/Ifr51YF8Ob — La femme merveilleuse invisible (@larwoolf) September 7, 2021

Rosh Hashanah 5782 Greetings

Apples picked…baking complete. Shanah Tovah 5782. Happy & healthy New Year! #RoshHashanah2021 pic.twitter.com/u9RofbtufW — Stacey LeavittWright (@YegStacey) September 6, 2021

