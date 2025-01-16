Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coronation Day is celebrated with a lot of pomp and fervour every year in Maharashtra. Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din 2025 falls on Thursday, January 16. Sambhaji Maharaj was the firstborn of the greatest Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It commemorates the day when Sambhaji Maharaj was made the Maratha King in the Raigad Fort, just like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He took over the throne 9 months after the demise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was a brave and courageous Emperor, and his valour and the significant contributions he made are remembered and honoured to date. Celebrate the day by sharing Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din 2025 quotes, messages, images, wallpapers, wishes, and greetings. Simply download them and share them with near and dear ones through Facebook or WhatsApp. Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din 2025 Wishes and Greetings in Marathi: Share HD Wallpapers, Images, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s Coronation Day.

