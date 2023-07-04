The month of Sawan brings a lot of festivities and rituals along with it. As the holy month started on July 4, priests at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain performed ‘Bhasma Aarti’. Since the whole month is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva, this aarti is highly significant to the festival. Worshipping Lord Shiva is believed to bring peace and prosperity to one’s life. Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Bholenath Ki Jai’ can be heard in the background of the video. When Is the First Monday of Sawan 2023?.

Watch Mahakaleshwar Temple 'Bhasma Aarti' Video:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 'Bhasma Aarti' performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the first day of 'Sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/v3kXYJ7cUD — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

