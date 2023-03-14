The people of Kashmir on Tuesday welcome the spring season. They also observe Sonth Poshte in order to celebrate the onset of the spring season. On the joyous occasion of Sonth Poshte, people from Kashmir took to social media to share Sonth Poshte's 2023 wishes, messages, festive greetings, and more. Sonth Poshte 2021 Wishes, Messages and HD Images Take Over Twitter As Kashmir Celebrates the Onset of Spring Season.

We Welcome the Spring Season

Wishing All a Happy Festival

Sonth Poshte Mubarak Congratulations

Welcoming Arrival of Spring in Kashmir With Traditional Thaal

Welcoming #spring With Loads of Blessing

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)