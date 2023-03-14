The people of Kashmir on Tuesday welcome the spring season. They also observe Sonth Poshte in order to celebrate the onset of the spring season. On the joyous occasion of Sonth Poshte, people from Kashmir took to social media to share Sonth Poshte's 2023 wishes, messages, festive greetings, and more. Sonth Poshte 2021 Wishes, Messages and HD Images Take Over Twitter As Kashmir Celebrates the Onset of Spring Season.

We Welcome the Spring Season

We welcome the spring season. The day starts with seeing the Thal decorated with all basic necessities in life. In kasmiri pandit tradition , " Soonth Mubarak" . pic.twitter.com/JqDFS7py9K — Hira Lal bhat (@hlbhat62) March 14, 2023

Wishing All a Happy Festival

🍁🌷*सौंथ पोश्त माहरा*🌷🍁 Wishing all a happy festival. 🌲🍁🏕️ Kaw Karaan Taw Taw Hear Vanan sonth aaw Bilbechero Dil Shehlaw Tekabatni josh aaw Hukmatien Kulyen Zuv Chaw Poashnuul che vanan “Hey Shambho”! Kastoor chu vanan sonth ho aaw sonth ho aaw”! 🌷*सौंथ पोश्त माहरा*🌷 pic.twitter.com/ERfaxAFYm5 — KotaRani (@Martand777) March 14, 2023

Sonth Poshte Mubarak Congratulations

Sonth Poshte Mubarak congratulations. This tradition among Kashmiri’s is more than five thousand years old . Enjoy the spring with happiness peace and prosperity. — Utpal Koul (@SarveSukhina) March 14, 2023

Welcoming Arrival of Spring in Kashmir With Traditional Thaal

Welcoming arrival of spring in Kashmir with traditional thaal which we see in the morning as we bow in respect. Sonth is the traditional day to welcome new season of bloom. May this spring bring peace, happiness, love & joy. Sonth Poshte! Shankaracharya Temple in the mirror. 🌸🙏 pic.twitter.com/o8jf8oWjRh — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 13, 2023

Welcoming #spring With Loads of Blessing

~Sonth #Mubarak Sarni ! Welcoming #spring with loads of blessings & best wishes for all ! pic.twitter.com/5icqivvS0G — Sanjay Sapru (@SapruSanjay) March 14, 2023

