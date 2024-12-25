In a heartwarming celebration aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams marked Christmas 2024 with her fellow crew members. Sharing her festive spirit, Williams wished a 'Merry Christmas' to everyone, offering a glimpse into the unique experience in space. "It's a wonderful time up here with our space family," Williams shared, emphasizing the strong bond among the astronauts. In the video, the crew members, wearing Santa hats, gathered around a small Christmas tree, bringing the holiday spirit to their out-of-this-world environment. Their heartfelt messages of joy and unity resonated with viewers, showcasing the special camaraderie that makes the holiday season unforgettable, even in space. Sunita Williams Health Deteriorating? ‘Evacuate ASAP’, Say Netizens As NASA Astronaut's Christmas 2024 Celebration Photos Trigger Health Concerns.

Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Celebrates Festival With Her Crew at ISS

To everyone on Earth, Merry Christmas from our @NASA_Astronauts aboard the International @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/GoOZjXJYLP — NASA (@NASA) December 23, 2024

