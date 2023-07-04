Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest spiritual figures who died on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39. The death anniversary of Vivekananda is observed on July 4 every year. To observe the 121st death anniversary of the great philosopher and social reformer, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and other leaders shared inspirational quotes and messages on social media. Swami Vivekananda’s Death Anniversary Date: All You Need To Know About the Great Philosopher and Social Reformer on His 121st Punya Tithi.

गर्व से कहो- हम हिंदू हैं! भारत की आध्यात्मिक चेतना को जागृत करने वाले युवा संन्यासी, स्वामी विवेकानंद की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! आपने आधुनिक विश्व को भारतीय संस्कृति की विराटता से परिचित कराते हुए हम सभी का अपनी सनातन संस्कृति के प्रति सदैव कृतज्ञ व गौरवान्वित… pic.twitter.com/laL3mOSfnh — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2023

स्वामी विवेकानंद जी ने गौरवशाली व समृद्ध भारतीय संस्कृति से पूरे विश्व को परिचित कराया। उन्हें देश की युवाशक्ति पर बहुत विश्वास था, उनका मानना था कि युवाओं के चरित्र निर्माण व उनमें राष्ट्रभक्ति के विचार पल्लवित कर ही एक महान राष्ट्र का निर्माण किया जा सकता है। ऐसे महान विभूति… pic.twitter.com/U6sZUiXqHa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 4, 2023

Swami Vivekananda rightly taught us that serving humanity is serving the divine. As a philosopher, a karmayogi, and one of the foremost preachers of Vedanta, Swamiji dedicated his life to the upliftment of our nation. Salutations on his Punyatithi. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iSQ10lfaQP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 4, 2023

I humbly offer my heartfelt tributes to the legendary Swami Vivekananda, who ignited the flame of the Hindu Renaissance in modern India, on his punyatithi. His profound teachings continue to inspire and guide us on the path of spiritual awakening and social transformation. Let us… pic.twitter.com/Izrx2MDtHK — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) July 4, 2023

Remembering Swami Vivekananda, a guiding light for humanity, on his Smrutidin. His timeless wisdom would forever illuminate our minds. ध्येयासाठी जगणे, हे ध्येयासाठी मरण्यापेक्षा कठीण आहे. कार्यशक्ती आणि इच्छाशक्ती प्राप्त करा. खडतर परिश्रम करा. म्हणजे तुम्ही निश्चित ध्येयाप्रत… pic.twitter.com/AhBOFK5XHa — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 4, 2023

Swami Vivekananda’s teachings have carried India's spiritual heritage to the world & inspired millions across the globe. As I offer my tributes to the great philosopher on his death anniversary, I urge our youths to imbibe his ideals to build a strong & vibrant Assam. pic.twitter.com/RvXSBiPkFe — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 4, 2023

I pay my heartfelt tributes to Swami Vivekananda ji on his Punyatithi. His visionary teachings have left an indelible impact on my life and continue to inspire me in my journey of serving our beloved nation. May his wisdom guide us towards building a brighter and more enlightened… pic.twitter.com/esMhsyjmIg — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 4, 2023

The monk who carried the light of Indic civilisation to the world, Swami Vivekananda remains a glowing beacon to our nation. My deepest shraddhanjali to the great soul on his punya tithi. #SwamiVivekananda pic.twitter.com/FQyH5SZxbG — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 4, 2023

